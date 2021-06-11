Colorado Old Map Photo Credit: NSA Digital Archive (iStock).

Homes are getting pricey in Colorado as more people set their sights on life in the Centennial State. That being said, there are still some parts of Colorado where cheaper homes can be found – some even under $100,000.

Here's a look at the 10 cheapest Colorado counties to purchase a home in, as of Q4 2020:

Editor's Note: This is based on data from the National Association of Realtors depicting the fourth quarter of 2020, which can be found here. It looks at median sale price. There are homes being sold for above and below the listed price. It is likely that home prices in most parts of Colorado have risen since.

1. Crowley County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $83,800

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $310

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $319

Location: Southeast Colorado

2. Bent County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $85,500

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $316

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $358

Location: Southeast Colorado

3. Baca County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $88,100

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $326

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $365

Location: Southeast Colorado

4. Kiowa County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $91,300

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $338

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $356

Location: Eastern Colorado

5. Otero County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $100,100

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $371

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $409

Location: Southeast Colorado

6. Sedgwick County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $102,500

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $379

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $388

Location: Northeast Colorado

7. Prowers County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $112,000

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $415

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $418

Location: Southeast Colorado

8. Cheyenne County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $114,000

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $422

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $462

Location: Eastern Colorado

9. Costilla County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $119,200

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $442

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $503

Location: Southern Colorado

10. Dolores County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $123,000

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $456

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $515

Location: Southwest Colorado

