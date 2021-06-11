Homes are getting pricey in Colorado as more people set their sights on life in the Centennial State. That being said, there are still some parts of Colorado where cheaper homes can be found – some even under $100,000.
Here's a look at the 10 cheapest Colorado counties to purchase a home in, as of Q4 2020:
Editor's Note: This is based on data from the National Association of Realtors depicting the fourth quarter of 2020, which can be found here. It looks at median sale price. There are homes being sold for above and below the listed price. It is likely that home prices in most parts of Colorado have risen since.
1. Crowley County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $83,800
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $310
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $319
Location: Southeast Colorado
2. Bent County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $85,500
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $316
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $358
Location: Southeast Colorado
3. Baca County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $88,100
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $326
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $365
Location: Southeast Colorado
4. Kiowa County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $91,300
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $338
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $356
Location: Eastern Colorado
5. Otero County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $100,100
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $371
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $409
Location: Southeast Colorado
6. Sedgwick County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $102,500
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $379
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $388
Location: Northeast Colorado
7. Prowers County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $112,000
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $415
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $418
Location: Southeast Colorado
8. Cheyenne County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $114,000
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $422
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $462
Location: Eastern Colorado
9. Costilla County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $119,200
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $442
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $503
Location: Southern Colorado
10. Dolores County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $123,000
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $456
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $515
Location: Southwest Colorado
