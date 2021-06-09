Are you looking for big city amenities for a lower price? Here's a look at how the 10 cheapest 'big cities' rank in Colorado, including cities with a population of 100,000 or more:
Editor's Note: This list is based on the Area Vibes 'cost of living' index. 'Cost of living' scores can vary from source to source. This source lists the national average 'cost of living' score as an even 100, with those lower than that being cheaper and those higher being more expensive. The state average in Colorado is 111.
1. Pueblo
Cost of living score: 88
Population: 108,385
2. Colorado Springs
Cost of living score: 106
Population: 448,759
3. Aurora
Cost of living score: 106
Population: 351,131
4. Thornton
Cost of living score: 107
Population: 130,511
5. Westminster
Cost of living score: 108
Population: 111,770
6. Arvada
Cost of living score: 111 (also the statewide score)
Population: 113,532
7. Fort Collins
Cost of living score: 111 (also the statewide score)
Population: 157,251
8. Lakewood
Cost of living score: 114
Population: 149,793
9. Denver
Cost of living score: 116
Population: 663,303
10. Centennial
Cost of living score: 125
Population: 107,862
Boulder is the most expensive 'big city' in Colorado, with a cost of living score of 144 and a population of 105,420.
