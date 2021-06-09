Denver, Colorado, USA Downtown Skyline Drone Aerial Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock).

Are you looking for big city amenities for a lower price? Here's a look at how the 10 cheapest 'big cities' rank in Colorado, including cities with a population of 100,000 or more:

Editor's Note: This list is based on the Area Vibes 'cost of living' index. 'Cost of living' scores can vary from source to source. This source lists the national average 'cost of living' score as an even 100, with those lower than that being cheaper and those higher being more expensive. The state average in Colorado is 111.

1. Pueblo

Cost of living score: 88

Population: 108,385

2. Colorado Springs

Cost of living score: 106

Population: 448,759

3. Aurora

Cost of living score: 106

Population: 351,131

4. Thornton

Cost of living score: 107

Population: 130,511

5. Westminster

Cost of living score: 108

Population: 111,770

6. Arvada

Cost of living score: 111 (also the statewide score)

Population: 113,532

7. Fort Collins

Cost of living score: 111 (also the statewide score)

Population: 157,251

8. Lakewood

Cost of living score: 114

Population: 149,793

9. Denver

Cost of living score: 116

Population: 663,303

10. Centennial

Cost of living score: 125

Population: 107,862

Boulder is the most expensive 'big city' in Colorado, with a cost of living score of 144 and a population of 105,420.

