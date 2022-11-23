Winter landscape mountain fir tree under the snow Photo Credit: cunfek (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to roll into Colorado on Wednesday night, stretching into Thursday. While this storm probably won't bring big totals, it could add a layer of complication to Thanksgiving travel.

With roads already expected to be crowded – read more about that here – ski travelers are probably the most likely to be impacted. The forecasting service warns that roads might become slippery, specifically over mountain passes. The I-70 area may become problematic.

Friday through Monday is expected to be dry, followed by more active weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A map of expected snowfall through Thursday afternoon can be found below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

