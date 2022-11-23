According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to roll into Colorado on Wednesday night, stretching into Thursday. While this storm probably won't bring big totals, it could add a layer of complication to Thanksgiving travel.
With roads already expected to be crowded – read more about that here – ski travelers are probably the most likely to be impacted. The forecasting service warns that roads might become slippery, specifically over mountain passes. The I-70 area may become problematic.
Friday through Monday is expected to be dry, followed by more active weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A map of expected snowfall through Thursday afternoon can be found below:
