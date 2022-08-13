Another hot weekend is in store for Colorado, with temps expected to reach the triple digits in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
The service is forecasting hot and dry conditions across the plains into the afternoon on Saturday, with widespread storms possible by this evening.
The weather map below shows the projected highs around the state:
It will be hot and dry across the plains today. Expect scattered to widespread storms in the high country this afternoon and evening, and a few might make it off to the adjacent plains particularly around the Cheyenne Ridge. #COwx pic.twitter.com/gP2entLOIT— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 13, 2022
Temps this high are capable of causing heat-related illness. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke which can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and in some cases, death.
"Scattered thunderstorms will develop across the mountains this afternoon, resulting in a limited threat of flash flooding for the burn areas. The threat level will increase somewhat for Sunday as a plume of moisture shifts over the region. Stronger storms would be capable of producing an inch of rain in 30 minutes, and most likely those stronger storms would affect the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn areas," the service said.
To find the most up-to-date information about flood risk, visit both the Colorado Flood Threat website and the National Weather Service website.
