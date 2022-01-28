Blue ice and cracks on the surface of the ice. Frozen lake under a blue sky in the winter. The hills of pines. Winter. Carpathian, Ukraine, Europe.

File photo. Photo Credit: standret (iStock).

 standret

Much of Colorado got off to a cold start on Friday, with many places around the state reporting negative temperatures.

Some of the lowest temperatures were reported in the Granby area, according to the National Weather Service. A map published by the service at about 6 AM shows that temperatures of -30 degrees and -29 degrees Fahrenheit were being reported locally. A monitor near Tabernash, which is found just north of Fraser and Winter Park and south of Granby, also recorded a temperature of -30 degrees.

A map that was published around 6 AM on the NWS - Boulder Twitter page, showing temperatures in this area of Colorado. For perspective, Winter Park is just north of I-70, on the other side of Berthoud Pass.

A map that was published around 6 AM on the NWS - Boulder Twitter page, showing temperatures in this area of Colorado. For perspective, Winter Park is just north of I-70, on the other side of Berthoud Pass.

Around 10 AM and hours after sunrise, the temperature is still quite low in Granby, hovering around -5 degrees. The high in the area is expected to reach around 21 degrees on Friday afternoon – still frigid, but a 50-degree swing from where it was in the early morning hours.

The weekend is supposed to be a little warmer compared to today around much of the state, with plenty of sun. That being said, it's winter in Colorado and will still be cold.

The weekend high in Granby is around 32. Colorado Springs will hit the 50s, as will Denver. Grand Junction is expected to reach into the 40s over the weekend, with 40-degree temperatures also possible in the Breckenridge area.

Snow will be possible in Colorado next week.

Find additional weather information on the National Weather Service website here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.