Much of Colorado got off to a cold start on Friday, with many places around the state reporting negative temperatures.
Some of the lowest temperatures were reported in the Granby area, according to the National Weather Service. A map published by the service at about 6 AM shows that temperatures of -30 degrees and -29 degrees Fahrenheit were being reported locally. A monitor near Tabernash, which is found just north of Fraser and Winter Park and south of Granby, also recorded a temperature of -30 degrees.
Around 10 AM and hours after sunrise, the temperature is still quite low in Granby, hovering around -5 degrees. The high in the area is expected to reach around 21 degrees on Friday afternoon – still frigid, but a 50-degree swing from where it was in the early morning hours.
The weekend is supposed to be a little warmer compared to today around much of the state, with plenty of sun. That being said, it's winter in Colorado and will still be cold.
The weekend high in Granby is around 32. Colorado Springs will hit the 50s, as will Denver. Grand Junction is expected to reach into the 40s over the weekend, with 40-degree temperatures also possible in the Breckenridge area.
Snow will be possible in Colorado next week.
Find additional weather information on the National Weather Service website here.
