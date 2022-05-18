Set to lift a closure that has been in place since damaging mudslides of 2021, officials have announced that a 'temporary' trail to Hanging Lake will open on June 25. For those making a return trip to the destination, the trail will feel oddly familiar.
"The temporary trail largely follows the course of the original trail, less primitive than might have been the case because we are able to replace and repair the impacted bridges," said Forest Service Public Affairs Officer David Boyd.
While initial reports pointed to the trail having stream crossings and being quite rugged in nature, that is now less of the case thanks to some construction efforts being expedited.
Within several years, officials are hopeful that an entirely new trail will be constructed to the iconic destination, though little is known about what that trail will be like. A team will be surveying the area, with the goal of developing a new trail that will exist for 50 to 100 years.
“We are looking forward to starting the design phase of the permanent trail reconstruction, made possible via a $2.82 million Community Impact grant from Great Outdoors Colorado, later this summer,” said Jamie Werner, White River National Forest Stewardship Coordinator with the National Forest Foundation.
Those looking to experience this newly-opened trail will be able to start making reservations on May 23 at 10 AM on the Visit Glenwood Springs website. The same number of daily permits – 615 – will be issued.
Hanging Lake is one of the most iconic destinations in Colorado, found directly off of I-70. In recent years, overcrowding has resulted in officials limiting access and implementing a permit system. Though the Grizzly Creek Fire barely missed the pristine spot in 2020, mudslides in the burn scar left behind by the blaze the following year caused significant damage to the trail, resulting in the current closure.
