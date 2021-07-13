Heads up, summer incliners! The Manitou Incline will be closed on July 18th for the Barr Trail Mountain Race and August 21st-22nd for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent.
Due to safety concerns, the following closure times will be implemented on the Manitou Incline for the three iconic mountain races:
Barr Trail Mountain Race – Sunday, July 18 from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent – Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Manitou Incline is one of the most strenuous trails in the state of Colorado. The one-mile 'staircase' ascends nearly 3,000 steps and gains about 2,000 feet in elevation. It has become extremely popular in recent years and is located near the base of Barr Trail in Manitou Springs, just west of Colorado Springs.
Reservations are required to hike the Manitou Incline. For more information, including hours of operation and how to make a free reservation, please visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline.
