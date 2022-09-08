A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way.
According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
Even the Western Slope region should see a bit of a cool down, though mostly at night. While temperatures close to 100 in Grand Junction on Thursday will be followed by a Friday with a high in the 90s and a weekend with highs in the upper 80s, nighttime lows should be around 60 degrees.
In other words, expect a major cooldown statewide this weekend, especially when talking about nighttime temperatures. At this time, the Front Range and along the I-25 corridor seems to be the area where the biggest overall swings are expected, but temperatures should drop over the weekend across Colorado.
Those participating in outdoor recreation should be aware of what these colder nighttime temperatures mean. Pack extra layers and anticipate a much colder camping experience. It's also worth noting that these colder temperatures will push the development of fall colors along.
