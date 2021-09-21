background of autumn leaves in the frost File photo. Photo Credit: Maya23K (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: Maya23K (iStock).

 Maya23K

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures dropped to a bone-chilling 18 degrees on Berthoud Pass, as recorded at 5:41 AM on Tuesday morning. That likely means temperatures elsewhere in Colorado, at other high points of elevation, dipped even lower, and keep in mind that this is without windchill.

Elsewhere in Colorado, temperatures at the same time were recorded at or below freezing, including in Walden and Kremmling. Denver International Airport was 43 degrees at the same moment.

The cold temperatures come ahead of a freeze warning being issued in parts of Colorado by the National Weather Service, including for the San Luis Valley and the northwest part of the state. A frost warning has also been activated for parts of the eastern and northern plains.

Those in areas where a freeze warning is present are encouraged to protect tender plants from the cold and to drain outdoor pipes to prevents bursts.

Stay up-to-date with weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

