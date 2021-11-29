With temperatures reaching into the 70s in some parts of Colorado, it's hard to tell that December is just days away.
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Pueblo hit 75 degrees on November 29, breaking a daily record high of 74 degrees that was first set in 1945 before being tied in 1973 and 2003.
Colorado Springs got close to breaking their daily high temperature with hours left to spare in the day. Colorado Springs reached 70 degrees, one degree shy of a high of 71 that was hit in 1973.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a record-setting temperature was also reached at the notoriously frigid Antero Reservoir on Monday. The spot hit 57 degrees today. Believe it or not, Antero Reservoir was the coldest place in the contiguous United States last winter, hitting -50 degrees on December 30.
Warm and dry weather is expected to continue around Colorado for at least another week, with a possible snowstorm on the radar for the second week of December.
