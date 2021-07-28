Denver sunset. Photo Credit: VividScene303 (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service, a 145-year-old temperature record has fallen in Colorado, originally set in 1876.

Denver set a new daily high record today, reported at 2:10 PM, when temperatures reached 99 degrees Fahrenheit. The previous 1876 record was set at 98 degrees – a record set four days before Colorado became a state. Temperatures in Denver continued to rise, eventually reaching 100 degrees, reported at 3:03 PM.

This is the fifth time this year that Denver has hit 100 degrees, which puts 2021 at a tie for the 3rd most 100-degree days in a year on record. Denver saw the most 100-degree days in 2012, with 13. The previously record was 7, set in 2005.

Heat is expected to continue into Friday when a big weather change will hit.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

