According to the National Weather Service, a 145-year-old temperature record has fallen in Colorado, originally set in 1876.
Denver set a new daily high record today, reported at 2:10 PM, when temperatures reached 99 degrees Fahrenheit. The previous 1876 record was set at 98 degrees – a record set four days before Colorado became a state. Temperatures in Denver continued to rise, eventually reaching 100 degrees, reported at 3:03 PM.
This is the fifth time this year that Denver has hit 100 degrees, which puts 2021 at a tie for the 3rd most 100-degree days in a year on record. Denver saw the most 100-degree days in 2012, with 13. The previously record was 7, set in 2005.
Heat is expected to continue into Friday when a big weather change will hit.
