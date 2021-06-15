According to the National Weather Service, temperatures have officially hit 101 degrees in Denver on Tuesday thus far. This means that the previous daily high record of 97 has officially been broken by at least four degrees.
The June 15 record of 97 was first set nearly seven decades ago in 1952. It was later tied in 1993, but hasn't been reached on June 15 since.
This isn't the only temperature record broken in Colorado recently. Another very long-standing record was broken on Monday in Grand Junction.
As temperatures hit 102 in Grand Junction, they passed the daily record high of 101, set in 1936.
