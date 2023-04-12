According to the National Weather Service, record daily high temperatures have fallen for the second day in a row in parts of Colorado.
Colorado Springs hit 80 degrees on Wednesday, breaking a previous record daily high of 77 degrees from 2010. Meanwhile, Pueblo hit 86 degrees, breaking a previous record high of 83 degrees that was set in 1982 and reached again in 2003, 2010, and 2018.
Both spots are expected to see temperatures continue to rise throughout the day, with the original forecast predicting a high of 81 degrees in Colorado Springs and 89 degrees in Pueblo.
To put that heat in perspective, the normal temperature for April 12 is 60 degrees in Colorado Springs and 66 degrees in Pueblo.
Both of these cities also broke daily record highs on April 11.
Other Colorado cities, including Denver, are also expected to break daily record highs on Wednesday once official temperature recordings are confirmed. The Denver record for April 12 is 79 degrees, with multiple unofficial sources already putting Wednesday Denver temps in the 80s.
Thursday is also expected to be toasty around Colorado before some stormy weather moves in on Friday.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
Yay for warmer weather! Loving being outside after a long winter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.