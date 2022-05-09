The temperatures reportedly dropped 19 degrees in just three minutes during Saturday evening.
Chris Bianchi of 9News took to Twitter to share his unofficial observation of a rapid temperature plummet that took place at about 6 PM, stating that a drop from 87 degrees to 68 degrees took place over a three-minute period.
The National Weather Service later responded to the tweet, stating "as far as we can tell, this is correct – DEN did see a 19F drop in approximately 3 minutes. There is at least a little uncertainty in the response time of the instrument, but the raw data support this very sharp temperature drop."
Those used to the weather in Colorado probably won't be too surprised.
Did you feel the temperature drop?
I lived in the western North Carolina mountains north of Asheville and can remember one time about 25 years ago when an artic front blew through and the temperature dropped 30 degrees in about 30 minutes!
