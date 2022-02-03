Much of Colorado saw temperatures drop below zero degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday morning, as the tail end of a wintery storm moved through the state. Thursday morning is expected to be the coldest morning of the winter season.
While the lowest early February 3 temperature was first thought to be the -38 degrees Fahrenheit reading that was reported from the Hebron area of northern Colorado's Jackson County, it was later determined to be a -48 degree temperature recorded at Antero Reservoir.
The third-coldest temperature currently being reported was measured in Westcliffe, which is found at an elevation of 7733 feet above sea level. According to the National Weather Service, a temperature of -36 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded overnight. A point along US 40 near Fraser Flats also reached this low temperature.
Other cold areas include Lake George at -35, Buena Vista Airport at -28 degrees, and the Leadville Airport at -22 degrees.
Here's a breakdown of several low temperatures that were recorded overnight. More will be added as the day continues.
- Antero Reservoir: -48
- Hebron: -38
- Westcliffe: -36
- US 40 at Fraser Flats: -36
- Lake George: -35
- Jefferson: -33
- Kremmling: -33
- Wolford Mountain Reservoir: -33
- Windy Gap: -33
- Shawnee: -32
- Granby: -31
- Dillon: -29
- Grand Lake: -29
- Tarryall Reservoir: -29
- Walden: -27
- Fraser: -26
- Copper Gulch -23
- Breckenridge: -22
- Vail Pass: -22
- Silverthorne: -22
- Estes Park: -22
- Copper Mountain: -21
- Alamosa Airport: -20
- Divide: -19
- La Veta: -18
- Black Forest: -18
- Del Norte: -16
- Fort Garland: 15
- Creede: -15
- Great Sand Dunes: -15
- Florissant: -14
- Salida: -14
- Falcon: -14
- Walsenburg: -14
- Monument: -13
- Manitou: -13
- Monte Vista: -13
- Colorado Springs: -2
Antero Reservoir's 48 degrees below zero may have been cold enough to be the coldest daily temperature in the contiguous United States. This low beats a reported -45 degrees that was recorded in Willow City, North Dakota and compares to a sweltering 86-degree temperature in Falcon Lake, Texas on February 2.
While -48 degrees is extremely cold, it's not the coldest temperature recorded in Colorado or the coldest temperature recorded at Antero Reservoir. Colorado's coldest temperature was recorded in Maybell on February 1, 1985, when the temperature dropped to negative 61 degrees. The coldest temperature at the reservoir was negative 50, recorded in December of 2020.
