Things got toasty in Fruita, Colorado today, with temperatures clocking in at around 100 degrees this afternoon, according to multiple Weather Underground stations in the central area of the town.
This intense heat comes at a time when several more days of heat are in the forecast for much of the Western Slope, particularly the Grand Junction area.
Those planning on hitting the trail in this region, and much of the state, should plan ahead by bringing extra water, by being cautious with distance while picking a route, and by looking for routes that offer some shade. While conditions will got hotter this summer, those first few heat waves can seem to hit a little harder coming off of cooler spring and winter temperatures.
Weather Underground is a forecasting website that relies on crowd-sourced data to provide many forecasts for different points within a city opposed to the standard general prediction for a larger area.
