Regardless of the month, -32 degrees Fahrenheit is cold – and somehow, part of Colorado hit that frigid threshold in mid-April.
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature of -32 degrees Fahrenheit was hit in the peaks above Breckenridge on Wednesday morning, April 13. A temperature of -30 was also recorded in a second nearby measurement, suggesting that the wild number was no fluke. Meanwhile, the temperature on Berthoud Pass hit -29.
As of 2 PM, the coldest daily temperature reported by the National Weather Service for the contiguous United States on April 13 was -17 degrees at Lake Yellowstone. While the Breckenridge temperature may not dethrone this area, as the temperature was recorded on a high peak, not in town, this shows just how cold this temperature was. It's also worth noting that temperatures in parts of Texas were above 100 on the same day.
The highest peak above Breckenridge is Peak 8, reaching 12,998 feet of elevation, making it no surprise that cold temperatures get recorded in this area.
The cold temperatures weren't restricted to Colorado's mountains, either, with Denver also getting quite chilly. While the 10 degrees that Denver hit isn't close to -31, it was cold enough to set a new daily temperature record. The lowest temperature ever recorded in Denver in April was -2 degrees on April 2, 1975, with the highest temperature being 90 degrees on April 30, 1992.
