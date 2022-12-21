"Heads up eastern Colorado," says the National Weather Service, with a wild cold front on the way to the state.
According to the service, as the cold front swept through Cheyenne, Wyoming this afternoon, the temperature dropped from 43 degrees to 11 degrees in just nine minutes, with the wind chill dropping from 35 degrees to -8 degrees.
A similar effect will likely be seen in Colorado, with warnings of heavy banded snowfall and snow squall conditions already posted.
Rapidly falling temperatures may produce flash freeze conditions across the plains on Interstates 25 and 76 and surrounding roads. This occurs when snow hits a warmer road, melting on contact, only to become frozen during a rapid temperature drop. This creates a dangerous layer of ice.
Hazardous travel is also expected along I-70 near 6 PM and onward.
Frigid temperatures will be present in Colorado, with wind chills as low as -50 degrees, through Friday morning.
