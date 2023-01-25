According to the National Weather Service branch out of Boulder, a 'polar air mass' is set to hit Colorado in upcoming days.
The weather prediction service presented three different scenarios, ranked by confidence in each situation occurring.
The highest confidence scenario shows a polar air mass hitting Colorado on Sunday, dropping temperatures below average through at least Tuesday, particularly impacting areas east of the Continental Divide.
In a medium confidence scenario, plains temperatures are expected to have lows of zero to below zero, with mountain valleys likely to experience temperatures around 20 degrees during the daytime and single-digit to below-zero temperatures at night.
The lowest confidence scenario notes the possibility of snowfall across the plains and along the urban corridor.
This temperature drop is also reflected in the Weather Channel 10-day outlook, which shows temperatures in Denver dropping from 31 degrees (and a chance of late snow) on Saturday to a low of 1 degree on Sunday, a low of 4 degrees and a high of 10 degrees on Monday, and a low of 6 degrees and a high of 17 degrees on Tuesday. Following Tuesday, temperatures climb back up toward highs of 32 degrees to close out the week.
The Weather Channel forecast shows an even more drastic temperature swing in the plains region. For example, Sterling is expected to have subzero lows from Sunday through Wednesday.
Based on mapping from the National Weather Service, the temperature swing is expected to impact much of America's Plains region, with the highest level of impact most likely in the Dakotas.
If these freezing temperatures do hit, they could bring life-threatening conditions, especially if they come with wind. Those traveling should make sure to pack their vehicle with safety essentials to use in the event of stranding and pet owners should make sure their animals have access to a warm and safe space.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.