According to a document from the United State's Attorney's Office, a Telluride man has been arrested for his alleged role in the January 6 U.S. Capitol building breach in Washington, DC. The breach disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting electoral college votes related to the last presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Many of those breaching the Capitol reportedly did so with the goal of overturning election results that were in favor of now-President Joe Biden.
Identified as Avery Carter MacCracken, 68, of Telluride, MaCracken has amassed a number of charges, including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and inflicting bodily injury. Court documents claim that MacCracken approached a police line that was attempting to protect the Capitol, assaulting an officer with shoves, pushes, and a punch to the face. The punch resulted in a cut below the officer's eye.
A post from the San Miguel County Sheriff announced MacCracken's arrest, stating that he has a "long history of criminal misconduct and has, over the last several years, lived out of his car in different areas of the county."
"It's no surprise to those of us who have had to deal with this career criminal that he, along with other clowns, violently assaulted peace officers who were attempting to protect our Republic," stated the San Miguel County Sheriff in a post published to Facebook.
According to the Sheriff's Office, MacCracken was apprehended in Norwood on Saturday, December 11, later released to federal authorities on Monday.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said, "I am pleased to see federal authorities continue their obligation and commitment to indict those who committed crimes during that dark day in United States history."
MacCracken's case is under investigation by the Grand Junction Resident Agency of the FBI's Denver Division and the FBI's Washington Field Office.
According to the US Attorney's Office, more than 700 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states in the 11 months following the Capitol breach. The investigation is ongoing.
Find the official press release regarding MacCracken's arrest here.
(2) comments
I guess he's one of those "patriots" we keep hearing about. Lock him up.
Now if the FBI and other law enforcement would arrest all the looters, arsonists and other criminals from the summer of 2020 protests. But those were "peaceful protestors." What is good for one is good for all.
It was a crime at the Capitol, but the damage and loss of life was small compared to the "Summer of love" as the Seattle Mayor described the summer of protests and riots. Now a lot of the people are beginning to realize why we have police and public safety agencies. If Nancy Pelosi could informed maybe she could stand up to the "Squad" and make laws to require liberal DA's to do their jobs.
