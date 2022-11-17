Telluride Gay Ski Week has announced its artist lineup and a number of events that will be taking place during the festival, set to run from February 25 to March 4, 2023.
The line-up of celebs involved with various events at the LGBTQ+ winter celebration includes comedians Margaret Cho and Daniel Webb, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, DJ’s Fleetmac Wood, Matt Suave, Sinna-G, and CASTLE, drag queens Ada Vox, Suzy Wong, Pattaya Hart, Bitter Betty, Aria PettyOne, burlesque dancers from Telluride Theatre’s House Of Shimmy Shake, performance dancers from AJA Talent, go-go dancers from the Sage Grey's Mile High Go-Go Company, and fashion philanthropist Cameron Silver.
The week is set to kick off with an opening reception at the Hotel Madeline & Residences. Other events taking place include stand-up comedy sets, burlesque and drag shows, themed parties, aprés ski festivities, and various on-mountain events.
The event has partnered with Telluride Sleighs & Wagons to offer an intimate dining experience that has been dubbed 'The Gay Sleigh,' which is a scenic horse-drawn sleigh ride followed by a ranch-to-table dinner in a setting surrounded by panoramic San Juan Mountain views.
Various 8-day passes range from $395 to $795. Additional passes are available for specific events at a lower price.
A full lineup of events and information about tickets can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.