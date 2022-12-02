A 14-year-old boy was struck by an SUV while riding an electric mini bike in front of Fairview High School in Boulder on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department. The driver of the SUV reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
This incident occurred at about 1 PM, according to officials.
"The student was riding an electric mini bike through a grassy area when he pulled out between two parked cars and was struck. The teen suffered serious bodily injury and was taken to the hospital," the release said.
No further information on the boy's condition has been made available.
According to an update from the department, police have identified and contacted the suspected driver of the SUV.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Accident Report Specialist Fischer at 303-503-0406 or Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Probably on the phone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.