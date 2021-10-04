A 17-year-old Aurora boy died in a dirt bike versus vehicle crash Havana Street near East 6th Avenue Friday night, according to the Aurora Police Department in a news release.
Upon arrival to the scene of the crash, officers found the boy who was transported for medical care and pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital.
Investigators determined that a sedan was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Northbound Havana Street while the dirt bike was traveling Southbound. The bike was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarded a red light when the accident occurred. The dirt bike then collided with the sedan as it was turning, police say.
Police have determined that drugs and alcohol were not factor for the sedan driver.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released to the public.
In Colorado dirt bikes and ATV's require special licenses on on most county, state and local routes. The dirt bike involved in this crash was considered non-street-legal, according to officials.
The investigation of this crash remains open and police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives or crime stoppers at 720-913-7867.
