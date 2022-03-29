A 17-year-old boy was shot at Red Tailed Hawk Park in Aurora on Monday evening, according to an announcement by the Aurora Police Department (ADP).
The shooting occurred at around 8:50 PM, at 23701 East Hinsdale Way.
According to police the boy was shot in the leg and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.
This incident is one of several juvenile-involved shootings in the Aurora area in recent months.
Last November, six teens were shot at Nome Park, which is located 19 miles away from Red Tail Hawk Park. Another juvenile was shot in the same place weeks later.
Three teens were also shot in a high school parking lot in Aurora in November.
Some arrests have been made in other recent shootings.
Though the crimes are similar in nature, officials have not announced a connection between them.
