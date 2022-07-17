A 16-year-old mountain biker from Boulder was seriously injured on Saturday after crashing on a U.S. Forest Service trail in lower Lefthand Canyon, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The victim and his companion had reportedly been traversing rugged, steep terrain when the accident occurred at around 7:12 PM. The teen as knocked unconscious by the crash.
Information regarding the cause of the crash was not made available.
Crews from the American Medical Response, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Lefthand Fire Protection District, MedEvac, and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to the scene.
The boy was then transported by litter to a less rugged location, where a medical helicopter was waiting. He was then flown to a Denver area hospital with life threatening injuries, officials said.
Information regarding the teen's condition has not been made available.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.