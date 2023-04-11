A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after suffering a major brain injury from a mountain biking accident at Floyd Hill Park in Evergreen on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser that was created for the teen.
According to the GoFundMe, the victim, Cayle Holmgren, is a skilled cyclist with aspirations of pursuing the sport professionally.
He was reportedly riding on a downhill mountain biking trail, known as Sluice Trail, when the accident occurred at approximately 2 PM. This is a popular downhill-only mountain biking trail rated at the expert level and known for black diamond features.
"His Dad, Brian, suspects this was a result of 2 hikers ignoring all signage and hiking UP a known DOWNHILL biking-only trail. The consequences of these 2 hikers have been devastating, not only to Cayel’s life, but to his promising cycling career," the fundraiser description reads.
According to the fundraiser, Holmgren is still being treated in the ICU as of April 10.
As he recovers, the creator of the GoFundMe, Janice Su, is aiming to raise enough money to help pay for further medical costs, necessary medical equipment, and rehab if needed. She would also like to allocate some of the money toward replacing Holmgren's bike.
As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser has raised more than $3,000.
In a statement to 9News, Clear Creek County officials made the following statement:
"Our thoughts and well-wishes are with the person and family involved in this accident. People come from all over the country to recreate here in Clear Creek County and we want to ensure people are safe while out on our trails. The Sluice trail is downhill mountain bike only. Hiking is not permitted on this trail for the safety of hikers and mountain bikers. We encourage people to check online applications such as COTREX and AllTrails before heading out."
The fundraiser can be found here.
(1) comment
They should be charged
