A 13-year-old boy was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was sent to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after being shot in an apparent drive-by shooting at a city park in Longmont.
Police and fire crews were first notified of a shooting at Kensington Street and St Clair Avenue at around 1:49 PM.
"One victim, a 13-year-old male, was transported to the hospital but has since passed away. A second male, a 15-year-old, was transported with a gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to recover. Both teens are Longmont residents," officials said in a news release from Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience.
The suspect, 19-year-old Yahir Solis of Lafayette, was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder. According to officials, Solis had two other outstanding warrants.
"We ask that those who took photos of police speaking with individuals on the scene not post these photos. This shooting is under investigation and may interfere with the investigation," the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at (303)774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.
