A 16-year-old boy is facing charges, after allegedly being the driver at fault in a rollover crash that injured four other teens last Tuesday, according to officials from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
The teen was reportedly driving 71 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on South Picadilly Street in Centennial when the accident occurred, investigators said.
He is now facing several charges including felony vehicular assault, 3rd degree assault, reckless driving and minor driver with unauthorized passengers.
According to the sheriff's office, the boy had just gotten his license in August of this year.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.