Truck submerged in Lake Pueblo (Photo) Credit Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Truck submerged in Lake Pueblo June 20, 2021.

Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife (via Twitter - @CPW_SE).

A teen driver ended up with a broken arm after trying to stop a truck from rolling backwards into a Colorado lake Sunday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The teen driver reportedly set the parking brake in the truck, but failed to put the truck into park. The truck reversed into the water and sunk.

The submerged truck in Lake Pueblo Sunday is a regular thing Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials see due to distracted or rushed drivers, the agency said on social media.

Volunteer divers from Pueblo County Sheriff's Office worked to attach a cable to the sunken truck and a tow truck was able to pull in out within a few hours.

No other injuries were reported.

(1) comment

Mellon
Mellon

I'm sorry, but this was not a teen. So the headline is already incorrect.

