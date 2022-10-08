Officers from the Fountain Police Department responded to Fountain Mesa Park at around 9:46 AM on Saturday, after receiving reports of possible juveniles passing a handgun around near the skate park area.
Upon arrival, crews came in contact with two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old. Police determined that 18-year-old Grace Harless was illegally in possession of a concealed hand gun. Harless was arrested at the scene and charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
"We want to thank all of the reporting individuals that notified law enforcement. Please remember if you See Something, Say Something! There is no evidence at this time that the weapon was intended to be used at the park," officials said in a news release.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information, should contact detectives at (719)-390-5555.
