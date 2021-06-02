The view of Colorado from the summit of Mount Evans. Photo Credit: Gary Gray (iStock).

The Mount Evans reservation website is currently experiencing technical difficulties.

Reservations are now required for most visitors seeking to explore Mount Evans and Brainard Lake via the Mount Evans Scenic Byway, which climbs over 7,000 feet in 28-miles.

"Due to technical difficulties, advanced reservations for Mount Evans are delayed," the forest service said in a tweet Tuesday morning at 8:57 a.m. "Check http://recreation.gov this afternoon for advanced notice of when these tickets will go on sale."

The Recreation.gov team is currently working to "correct" the problem. The system was supposed to go live on Tuesday morning, June 2, but technical difficulties have pushed it back until further notice. 

Mount Evans is scheduled to open on June 4 while the Brainard Lake Recreation Area is set to open on June 11. Visitors will be able to reserve a spot to visit Mount Evans 30 days in advance and Brainard Lake 14 days in advance.

Once available, reservations to access the peak will be made through the Recreation.gov website. Base costs of accessing the areas will not change, though a $2 reservation fee will now apply.

Mount Evans is a popular fourteener nestled along Colorado's Front Range in Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests. The standard class two route up the 14,130-foot peak starts at Summit Lake. 

Ralphie
Ralphie

Does anybody beside me have massive heartburn about the "reservation fees" charged by recreation.gov? I don't mind at all paying value for a permit or campsite, but the fees stick in my craw. Dropped in to a National Forest campground on the East Coast - the operator wouldn't let us in unless we had a reservation. They weren't under a lot of user pressure at the time of year - lots of open sites. Their advice was to backtrack to the nearest town, find some cell service, and make a reservation. I was not happy but had few options, and so got my campsite along with a $7 rez charge. I know - COVID issue, right? Not IMHO - just a scam to get a few more dollars. Sincerely, Unhappy Camper

