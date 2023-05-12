Sure to be a hot spot for date night, Puttshack has announced that they'll be opening a location in Denver come May 26. The space is described as an "upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with globally inspired food and beverage."
The Mile High City location is set to span 24,000 square feet, home to four custom, "tech-driven" courses.
The courses utilize 'Trackaball' technology, which means automated scoring, bonus-point opportunities, and interactive games through the round.
Expect plenty of color and unique lighting to fuel the atmosphere.
Find this new and unique putt-putt spot in Denver's RiNo district at 2813 Blake Street.
More information about PuttShack can be found here.
