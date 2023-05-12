Courtesy photo from Puttshack. Shot at another, similar location.

Sure to be a hot spot for date night, Puttshack has announced that they'll be opening a location in Denver come May 26. The space is described as an "upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with globally inspired food and beverage."

The Mile High City location is set to span 24,000 square feet, home to four custom, "tech-driven" courses.

The courses utilize 'Trackaball' technology, which means automated scoring, bonus-point opportunities, and interactive games through the round.

Expect plenty of color and unique lighting to fuel the atmosphere.

Find this new and unique putt-putt spot in Denver's RiNo district at 2813 Blake Street.

More information about PuttShack can be found here.

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

