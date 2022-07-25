Many dog owners will likely relate to a recent search and rescue mission on Colorado's 14,115-foot Pikes Peak, involving a pup named Roland that needed assistance down the notably lengthy trail.
Clocking in at 24 miles round-trip, the ascent up Pikes Peak via Barr Trail is no joke. The low 'class one' rating often attracts a wide range of hikers, but the strenuous nature of the route, which climbs 7,600 feet, is nothing to scoff at.
According to El Paso County Search and Rescue, crews hit the trail on Sunday morning to help a dog in need of assistance. A Facebook post about the incident indicated that the owner of the canine had been carrying the dog named Roland for some time before getting help from a rescue crew around the Barr Camp area. Barr Camp is approximately 6.5 miles up from the trailhead.
Once the El Paso County Search and Rescue crew was on the scene, they assisted the pup and owner in getting back to their vehicle. Images show the pup in a litter-carry device.
Exactly why the dog and owner needed assistance was not noted in the report. A number of issues can occur when bringing a dog on a trail of this nature – exhaustion and paw injuries being two likely scenarios.
Dog owners should always plan ahead for a scenario where their dog simply doesn't want to move. While carrying a dog back to the trailhead may sound like a feasible solution, this can be difficult – even with a small dog (trust me – and if you don't, try to hold a 10-pound weight for 20 minutes, then imagine doing that for more than an hour while also hiking and carrying other gear).
Because pets are unpredictable, it's important to have a back-up plan prior to hitting the peak. A carrying device similar to those made by Ruff Rescue can be a good option. Paw protection can also help when traveling long or notably rough routes.
Colorado's search and rescue efforts are driven by volunteers that are passionate about outdoor recreation and the related community. They're happy to help those in need, but also appreciate support from the public. One simple way to support crews around the state is through the purchase of a CORSAR card.
(1) comment
Roland looks like my pup- ready to go but they get tired and sore. So glad the owner took such good care of him and they were able to get help! The card is a Great thing, only $12 for a couple of years I think, to support our very busy Search & Rescue!!!!
