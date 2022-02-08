Authorities believe that a targeted act of double-murder took place near the small town of Paonia, located about 30 miles west of Crested Butte.
According to the Delta County Sheriff's Office, a man and woman were found murdered inside of their home on Black Bridge Road last Friday.
Authorities also believe that this was an isolated event and that the public is not in danger. They also called the act "deliberate" and "targeted."
The victims have been identified as 69-year-old Michael Arnold and 65-year-old Donna Gallegos, both local residents.
Montrose Daily Press reports that each victim had multiple gunshot wounds, as well as that the initial welfare check took place after friends of the victims had reported not seeing the victims for several days.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting local authorities in solving the case.
Anyone with information that may be related to this crime is asked to call the Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.
Paonia is a town of about 1,500 residents in Delta County, Colorado. According to the United States Census Bureau, the official size of the town is just .85 square miles.
