The massive and hugely popular 'Mile High Tree' attraction will be coming back to Denver for the 2022 holiday season, stretching 110 feet into the sky.
First set to be lit on November 18 and staying up through December 31, the public will be able to catch the spectacle at Denver's Civic Center Park from 5 PM to 10 PM every day.
Created by ILMEX Illumination, a renowned decorative lighting production company based in Madrid, 'America's tallest digital tree' will dance along to a number of "festive and diverse" songs, with programmed light shows set to take place every 15 minutes.
While visiting the tree, also be sure to check out the Denver Christkindlmarket, open from November 18 to December 23.
More information about the Mile High Tree, presented by XCEL Energy & Xfinity, here.
