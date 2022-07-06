The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a 'severe thunderstorm watch' for 12 counties in Colorado, as hail and heavy rain are expected to pass through the state. The warning is active through 9 PM on Wednesday.
The areas highlighted in yellow on the map below are included in the the warning. Storms could produce ping-pong ball sized hail, 70 MPH wind gusts, and frequent lightning.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/C0NPXCg740— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 6, 2022
In Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln counties, severe weather, including hail up to two inches in diameter, is expected. At around 3 PM, the service reported that the storm was located around 15 miles south of Limon, and is moving east at 20 MPH. Winds up to 60 miles per hour are possible in these areas.
"Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles," the NWS warned.
A tornado warning has also been issued in these areas.
"Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure," NWS said.
In a tornado warning for northwestern Elbert and south central Arapahoe counties at 3:07 PM, the service said, "TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."
The NWS has also issued a flood watch for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar area until 8 PM. Flash flooding and and mud slides are possible in the area during this time.
Find additional updates on this situation on the National Weather Service website.
