This summer, Pikes Peak Bike Tours will be offering a unique experience that lets participants see 'America's Mountain' from multiple stunning angles with ease.
With bookable dates starting on May 26 and offered through October 15, the 'Cog Up-Bike Down' tour is sure to be a great outdoorsy experience for those visiting Colorado Springs and looking to reach the summit of the iconic 14,115-foot Pikes Peak that towers over the city.
Lasting 5.5 hours round-trip, this unique mountain tour starts with a ride up the Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway to the top of the mountain. Once on top of the mountain, participants can enjoy the views and visit the summit building before hopping on a bicycle and riding down 19.5 miles of paved scenic roadway.
While any sort of outdoor recreation activity comes with risk, participants are equipped with full face helmets, gloves, and high-visibility vests, accompanied by a lead guide and a 'sweep van' to assist in any problems that may arise.
Sure to be an unforgettable experience, this tour is a great way to experience summer in Colorado. Heads up – while the ride is downhill, a level of physical fitness and balance is required, as well as the skill required to ride a bicycle. The high-elevation of the route can also cause health issues for some.
Tickets for this experience cost $230 per rider, which include admission on the cog railway, which typically costs $58.50 per rider.
Find more information here.
(1) comment
So it's $171.50 just to rent a bike for an hour or two to ride back down? I'd rather just stay on the cog rail!
