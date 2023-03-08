Taco Bell Photo Credit: RiverNorthPhotography (iStock).

A statement from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office clears Taco Bell employees of any wrongdoing after a customer claimed he was served rat poison in his food.

The customer was hospitalized after eating some of the rat poison, but surveillance cameras inside of the Aurora restaurant showed that it wasn't put there by employees.

Investigators followed up with the victim following this discovery, but were unable to determine who might be another suspect.

The Sheriff's Office thanked Taco Bell and their employees for their help in the investigation.

If there are any leads related to who might be a suspect in the case, contact the sheriff's office at 720-874-8477.

