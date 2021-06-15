It's official – a temperature record set in Grand Junction in 1936 has fallen, along with a record in Montrose with the same long run.
The high temperature reached 102 in Grand Junction on Monday, breaking the daily record high of 101, which was set in 1936. Nearby, temperatures in Montrose also broke the daily record high, hitting 99 and besting a temperature of 98 that was also set in 1936.
According to the National Weather Service, more record-breaking temperatures are likely on the way. Tuesday's expected high in Grand Junction is currently 105 degrees while the standing record high for Tuesday in this city is 100 degrees, set in 1946.
The western edge of the state isn't the only place where hot temperatures are expected. Temperatures will likely hit 100 in Denver on Tuesday, 95 in Colorado Springs, 101 in Fort Collins, and 106 in Fruita.
If you're spending any time outside as these dangerous temperatures roll through, make sure to stay hydrated. It's also crucial to be aware of how temperatures may be impacting the health of pets.
An 'excessive heat warning' is currently in effect through Friday night in the Grand Valley area and the Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River area, warning of temperatures in the range of 100 to 110. This level of heat is expected to significantly increase the number of heat-related illnesses for those outside.
We were camping near Taylor Reservoir this week. It was 87 degrees at 9000 feet. I have never experienced that kind of heat at that altitude.
