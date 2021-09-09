Thursday has been a hot one in Colorado, with multiple temperature records likely to fall around the state and one already being beat.
According to the National Weather Service, a daily high temperature record has already been broken in Denver, Colorado. On Thursday, Denver hit 95 degrees at about 1:02 PM, topping a previous record of 94 degrees set in 1994. Still early in the afternoon, temperatures may have continued to increase later into the day.
Colorado, Pueblo, and Alamosa were also forecasted to beat record highs, though official word has not been published as of yet. Colorado Springs had hit 92 degrees by 12:54 PM, which tied a record set in 1979.
Pueblo and Alamosa were also projected to beat record highs set in 1979, with Pueblo expected to reach 99 degrees – above a record of 98 – and Alamosa projected to hit 87 degrees – above a record high of 84.
Oddly enough, snow is also on the way to Colorado – don't worry it's not much.
According to Mountain Forecast, Longs Peak is expected to get about two inches through next Monday, with most of the snow falling on Sunday night. Forecasts of other mountain ranges don't show significant snow.
