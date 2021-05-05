According to a report from The Colorado Springs Gazette, the husband of Suzanne Morphew, Barry Morphew, has been arrested and charged with murder (and tampering with evidence) after her disappearance on Mother's Day of 2020, which was May 10. Suzanne left for a bike ride and never returned with her bike being found less than half a mile from her Salida area home.
During the course of the investigation, the Morphew household was searched, though the husband maintained a claim of innocence. The home was later sold for $1.6 million almost 10 months after Suzanne's disappearance.
During the investigation into her disappearance, Suzanne's husband offered a reward of $200,000 for her return with the help of a friend. At the time Suzanne went missing, her husband was reportedly 150 miles from their home in Salida. A co-worker stated that the husband's Denver-area hotel room smelled of bleach and was strewn with towels upon his departure. When this raised some suspicions, the husband denied any wrongdoing.
Barry Morphew also released a video calling on the public to help find his missing wife. That can be seen below, first published nearly a year ago.
