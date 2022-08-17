According to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation, US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon closed at about 7:30 AM on Wednesday morning due to safety concerns.
The Denver Channel reports that this closure was due to the recovery of an SUV that slid off the road and 50 feet down an embankment into the adjacent creek.
At the time of the initial report, it was unclear if there were any injuries or when the closure would be lifted, though another tweet from CDOT quickly followed the initial announcement – about 10 minutes later – stating that the road had reopened to traffic. It is unclear if the vehicle has been recovered.
This stretch of US 6, which winds along the creek and is flanked by large canyon walls, is located between Golden and Black Hawk.
