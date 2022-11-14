An SUV rolled off of the road and into a small creek in Wheat Ridge on Monday, according to a tweet from the Wheat Ridge Police Department.
The accident occurred on southbound Kipling Street near 42nd Street and the SUV was the only vehicle involved the crash, police said. SB Kipling was completely closed for a two hours while crews worked to extract the car from the creek.
Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
"The same cannot be said for the SUV," the department said in a tweet.
The aftermath of the single vehicle rollover on Kipling. Fortunately the driver was not seriously injured but the same cannot be said for the SUV. pic.twitter.com/HHsrBkeNbj— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) November 14, 2022
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.