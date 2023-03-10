According to South Metro Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene of an SUV that hit an apartment building in Centennial on Friday morning.
The SUV went through a wall and down an embankment, striking the building and causing a natural gas leak.
The driver had serious injuries and had be extricated by firefighters. They were transported to a hospital.
The building was evacuated due to the gas leak, though this gas leak has since been stopped and residents were allowed to return.
It was not mentioned what caused the wreck.
Images from the scene show that the vehicle dropped several feet from the roadway, landing on its side. A sign for Reserve at South Creek Apartment Homes can be seen.
