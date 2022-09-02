According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a vehicle carrying one occupant went off of Trail Ridge Road east of the Gore Range Overlook last night, traveling 500 feet down a steep slope before coming to a stop.
The driver, a 54-year-old man from Florida, was ultimately rescued and able to walk up from the crash site with assistance from first responders.
The initial report of the wreck was received around 8:50 PM, with a stretch of Trail Ridge Road closed for about an hour. It was later closed again on Friday morning for a vehicle recovery.
It is unclear exactly what caused the accident. Many mountain road accidents are caused when drivers are distracted. On Colorado's mountain roads, keep the phones away and keep your speed under control. Sharp curves, few guardrails, and steep drop-offs can create a very dangerous situation.
