The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating a potential arson situation after responding to two small grass fires sparked just west of Superior in the last week.
"The first response was on April 8, and the second response was on April 11. Both fires were located a short distance from each other, and the circumstances surrounding the fires were very similar and are suspicious," a news release from the sheriff's office said.
Crews from Mountain View Fire Rescue and BCSO are working together to determine the origin of the fires.
Anyone with information on these fires is asked to contact Detective Eric Robinson at [email protected] or 303-441-4822.
Several fires that sparked in the last few weeks in Colorado were human-caused, including the 403 Fire that burned approximately 1,559 acres in Park County before being fully contained on Friday. Another wildfire forced door-to-door evacuations in Jefferson County. Officials have not suggested that these fires were started intentionally.
