The Vail Police Department is asking for help from the public in a case that involves a 40-year-old woman being found dead in Gore Creek last July.
The body of Kendra Hull, 40 and of Commerce City, was found on the morning of July 9 in Gore Creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the I-70 interchange along East Vail bike path.
The case has been investigated as a 'suspicious death', with Hull's cause of death classified as undetermined. Since the discovery, Vail PD has teamed up with Colorado Bureau of Investigation to investigate a number of leads, but they're hoping potential witnesses could help fill in some additional detail.
The police department is looking for anyone who may have seen or had been in contact with Hull around 7:30 PM on July 8, the night before her body was found. This includes those in the area of the Bighorn Road park-and-ride location.
Hull was wearing a red "Pink" brand shirt (seen below) with dark blue jeans and black hiking shoes at the time.
Though uncertain, Hull may have been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150 that was parked on North Frontage Road and near the I-70 East Vail on-ramp.
It is requested that anyone who believes they have information related to the case contacts Detective Sergeant Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Hull's death.
