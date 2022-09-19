Felony warrants have been issued for two individuals suspected of committing a series of thefts in Colorado, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday.
Crews from the Teller County Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at a residence near Florissant on September 14. The suspects, 42-year-old Jerry Spinnichia and 44-year-old Emily Spinnichia, were not home at the time of the search, the release said.
According to officials, items seized in the search included a stolen 1993 Ford Mustang, several hundred keys to homes, post office boxes, and vehicles, seven ATVs with altered or removed VINs, five motorcycles with altered or remove VINs, an etching/engraving device used to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in suspects' names, business and personal check books not belonging to the suspects, a .22-caliber rifle, and drug paraphernalia.
Law enforcement is still looking for the suspects and felony warrants have been issued.
"If you should see the individuals, do not make contact, please contact your local law enforcement. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact us at tellercountysheriff.com," the release said.
