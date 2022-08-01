Several arrests have been made in a case where the body of an unidentified female was found near a popular trailhead in Boulder County.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, three suspects have been arrested and one remains on the run after the woman's body was found near Realization Point Trailhead on the morning of Sunday, July 24.
At the time of the initial announcement of the case, it was believed that the suspect or suspects knew the victim, with foul play also assumed. Whether or not the suspects did indeed know the victim has not been confirmed.
An investigation into the case led authorities to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where all suspects in the case claim residence. Interviews were conducted and evidence was collected with assistance from local law enforcement.
Ultimately, Jaime Alonso Moore, 31, Cody Lee Hobirk, 43, and Ashley Lynn Provine, 18 would be arrested. Suspect Elizabeth Nicole Griffin, 23, has yet to be located.
Moore was charged with first-degree murder, while Hobrik was charged with second-degree murder. Provine and Griffin are both being charged with accessory in first-degree and second-degree murder. Charges related to robbery and tampering with evidence have also been issued related to the case.
Additional information in this ongoing case is not being released at this time and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
Authorities are still seeking information from the public that may help their investigation, requesting that anyone who saw unusual activity in the area of Realization Point trailhead on the night of July 23 or the morning of July 24 contact them at 303-441-3674.
Realization Point trailhead is a popular spot for hikers, named after a scenic point on Flagstaff Mountain. It is found outside of Boulder along Flagstaff Road.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.