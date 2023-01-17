A crash involving a suspected street racer and a drunk driver left seven people injured in Denver early on Saturday morning, according to officials from the Denver Police Department (DPD).
Police and crews from the Denver Fire Department responded to the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Jewell Avenue at about 3:00 AM, after receiving reports of a crash involving multiple trapped parties.
Six people were extracted from the crash, and seven were transported to local hospitals.
The incident is currently under investigation, according to police. No further information has been made available at this time.
